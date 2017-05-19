Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching — and with it, warm weather, barbecues, an extra day off from work and, of course, fantastic sales! To make your shopping spree a bit easier, Stylish scoured the best online clothing, shoes and jewelry sales happening over the holiday weekend. Happy shopping!
3x1
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: Extra 25 percent off all sale items
Code: MDW25
ASH
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off all styles
Banana Republic
Dates: May 23 - May 30
Promotion: 40 percent off your entire purchase
Baublebar
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 50 percent off select styles
BCBG
Dates: May 24 - May 30
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide
Boohoo
Dates: May 22 - May 29
Promotion: 50 percent off site-wide
Carbon & Hyde
Promotion: 15 percent off entire site
Cotton On
Date: May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide
Dear Frances
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 25 percent off all styles, excluding the pre-fall 2017 collection
Code: MEMORIAL25
Endless Summer
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 15 percent off all sale items
Code: MEMDAY15
Fashionest
Dates: May 22 - May 30
Promotion: 20 percent off site-wide
Code: MDW20
Furla
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 40 percent off select styles
Gap
Dates: May 26 - May 30
Promotion: 50 percent off all full-priced items
Guess
Promotion: 50 percent off select full-price items, and an additional 50 percent off clearance
Hanky Panky
Dates: May 25 - May 31
Promotion: Up to 65 percent off
HOBO
Date: May 29
Promotion: Free shipping on all orders, plus 25 percent off full-priced items
Code: MEMDAY2017
JOE's
Dates: May 23 - May 29
Promotion: Free shipping and returns, plus 25 percent off select items
Code: MEM25
Jordache
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 20 percent off your entire purchase
Code: MD20
Katy Perry Footwear
Dates: May 18 - June 3
Promotion: 30 percent off select styles
Keds
Dates: May 22 - May 29
Promotion: $20 off a full-priced $75 order
L.K.Bennett
Dates: May 24 - May 29
Promotion: Additional 30 percent off sale items online
La Mer Collections
Promotion: 35 percent off
Code: SUMMER34
Macy's
Promotion: Buy one get a second 50 percent off on select maternity clothing
Maje
Dates: May 25 - June 1
Promotion: Additional 20 percent off spring styles and sale items
Melissa McCarthy Seven7
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide
Nordstrom
Dates: May 24 - June 4
Promotion: 40 percent off women's, men's and kids' merchandise
Puma
Promotion: Free shipping site-wide
Roxy
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 40 percent off all sale items
Seafolly
Promotion: $50 off every $150 spent
Smoke x Mirrors
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 20 percent off Core styles
Code: SxMemDay20
Solid & Striped
Dates: May 24 - May 29
Promotion: 20 percent off site-wide
Code: MDW20
Soludos
Date: May 24
Promotion: Up to 30 percent off select spring styles
Steven Alan Optical
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off everything
Code: MEMWKND2017
This Is Ground
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 15 percent off
Code: MEMORIAL DAY
Vince Camuto
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off sale items
White + Warren
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 25 percent off sale styles, plus free ground shipping
Code: SPRING25
