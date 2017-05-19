Paramount Pictures/Getty

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching — and with it, warm weather, barbecues, an extra day off from work and, of course, fantastic sales! To make your shopping spree a bit easier, Stylish scoured the best online clothing, shoes and jewelry sales happening over the holiday weekend. Happy shopping!

3x1

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: Extra 25 percent off all sale items

Code: MDW25

ASH

Dates: May 25 - May 29

Promotion: 30 percent off all styles

Banana Republic

Dates: May 23 - May 30

Promotion: 40 percent off your entire purchase

Baublebar

Dates: May 25 - May 29

Promotion: 50 percent off select styles

BCBG

Dates: May 24 - May 30

Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide

Boohoo

Dates: May 22 - May 29

Promotion: 50 percent off site-wide

Carbon & Hyde

Promotion: 15 percent off entire site

Cotton On

Date: May 29

Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide

Dear Frances

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 25 percent off all styles, excluding the pre-fall 2017 collection

Code: MEMORIAL25

Endless Summer

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 15 percent off all sale items

Code: MEMDAY15

Fashionest

Dates: May 22 - May 30

Promotion: 20 percent off site-wide

Code: MDW20

Furla

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 40 percent off select styles

Gap

Dates: May 26 - May 30

Promotion: 50 percent off all full-priced items

Guess

Promotion: 50 percent off select full-price items, and an additional 50 percent off clearance

Hanky Panky

Dates: May 25 - May 31

Promotion: Up to 65 percent off

HOBO

Date: May 29

Promotion: Free shipping on all orders, plus 25 percent off full-priced items

Code: MEMDAY2017

JOE's

Dates: May 23 - May 29

Promotion: Free shipping and returns, plus 25 percent off select items

Code: MEM25

Jordache

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 20 percent off your entire purchase

Code: MD20

Katy Perry Footwear

Dates: May 18 - June 3

Promotion: 30 percent off select styles

Keds

Dates: May 22 - May 29

Promotion: $20 off a full-priced $75 order

L.K.Bennett

Dates: May 24 - May 29

Promotion: Additional 30 percent off sale items online

La Mer Collections

Promotion: 35 percent off

Code: SUMMER34

Macy's

Promotion: Buy one get a second 50 percent off on select maternity clothing

Maje

Dates: May 25 - June 1

Promotion: Additional 20 percent off spring styles and sale items

Melissa McCarthy Seven7

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide

Nordstrom

Dates: May 24 - June 4

Promotion: 40 percent off women's, men's and kids' merchandise

Puma

Promotion: Free shipping site-wide

Roxy

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 40 percent off all sale items

Seafolly

Promotion: $50 off every $150 spent

Smoke x Mirrors

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 20 percent off Core styles

Code: SxMemDay20

Solid & Striped

Dates: May 24 - May 29

Promotion: 20 percent off site-wide

Code: MDW20



Soludos

Date: May 24

Promotion: Up to 30 percent off select spring styles

Steven Alan Optical

Dates: May 25 - May 29

Promotion: 30 percent off everything

Code: MEMWKND2017

This Is Ground

Dates: May 26 - May 29

Promotion: 15 percent off

Code: MEMORIAL DAY

Vince Camuto

Dates: May 25 - May 29

Promotion: 30 percent off sale items

White + Warren

Dates: May 25 - May 29

Promotion: 25 percent off sale styles, plus free ground shipping

Code: SPRING25

