TOP 5

STORIES

Tips

Guide to the Best Sales Happening Memorial Day Weekend 2017

By Talia Ergas

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching — and with it, warm weather, barbecues, an extra day off from work and, of course, fantastic sales! To make your shopping spree a bit easier, Stylish scoured the best online clothing, shoes and jewelry sales happening over the holiday weekend. Happy shopping!

3x1
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: Extra 25 percent off all sale items
Code: MDW25

ASH
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off all styles

Banana Republic
Dates: May 23 - May 30
Promotion: 40 percent off your entire purchase

Baublebar
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 50 percent off select styles

BCBG
Dates: May 24 - May 30
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide

Boohoo
Dates: May 22 - May 29
Promotion: 50 percent off site-wide

Carbon & Hyde
Promotion: 15 percent off entire site

Cotton On
Date: May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide

Dear Frances
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 25 percent off all styles, excluding the pre-fall 2017 collection
Code: MEMORIAL25

Endless Summer
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 15 percent off all sale items
Code: MEMDAY15

Fashionest
Dates: May 22 - May 30
Promotion: 20 percent off site-wide
Code: MDW20

Furla
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 40 percent off select styles

Gap
Dates: May 26 - May 30
Promotion: 50 percent off all full-priced items

Guess
Promotion: 50 percent off select full-price items, and an additional 50 percent off clearance

Hanky Panky
Dates: May 25 - May 31
Promotion: Up to 65 percent off

HOBO
Date: May 29
Promotion: Free shipping on all orders, plus 25 percent off full-priced items
Code: MEMDAY2017

JOE's
Dates: May 23 - May 29
Promotion: Free shipping and returns, plus 25 percent off select items
Code: MEM25

Jordache
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 20 percent off your entire purchase
Code: MD20

Katy Perry Footwear
Dates: May 18 - June 3
Promotion: 30 percent off select styles

Keds
Dates: May 22 - May 29
Promotion: $20 off a full-priced $75 order

L.K.Bennett
Dates: May 24 - May 29
Promotion: Additional 30 percent off sale items online

La Mer Collections
Promotion: 35 percent off
Code: SUMMER34

Macy's
Promotion: Buy one get a second 50 percent off on select maternity clothing

Maje
Dates: May 25 - June 1
Promotion: Additional 20 percent off spring styles and sale items

Melissa McCarthy Seven7
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off site-wide

Nordstrom
Dates: May 24 - June 4
Promotion: 40 percent off women's, men's and kids' merchandise

Puma
Promotion: Free shipping site-wide

Roxy
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 40 percent off all sale items

Seafolly
Promotion: $50 off every $150 spent

Smoke x Mirrors
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 20 percent off Core styles
Code: SxMemDay20

Solid & Striped
Dates: May 24 - May 29
Promotion: 20 percent off site-wide
Code: MDW20

Soludos
Date: May 24
Promotion: Up to 30 percent off select spring styles

Steven Alan Optical
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off everything
Code: MEMWKND2017

This Is Ground
Dates: May 26 - May 29
Promotion: 15 percent off
Code: MEMORIAL DAY

Vince Camuto
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 30 percent off sale items

White + Warren
Dates: May 25 - May 29
Promotion: 25 percent off sale styles, plus free ground shipping
Code: SPRING25

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.