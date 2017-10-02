Robert Kamau/GC Images

Long hair, don’t care!

Beyonce stepped out twice this weekend for date night with Jay-Z looking hotter than ever with mermaid-length locks. On Friday, September 29, the lovebirds hit up hotspot ABC Kitchen, where the 36-year-old rocked some fresh new extensions. The “Lemonade” singer, who gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June, showed off her super long hair as well as her flawless post-baby body in a grey form fitting dress. Queen Bey also carried a leopard print purse from Louis Vuitton x Azzdeine Alaia’s collection.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

As for how she keeps her figure looking so amazing, there’s evidence to suggest she’s exercising portion control. On their way out of the restaurant, Beyonce carried a doggie bag along with her designer bag.

On Saturday, Jay-z performed for the 43rd season opener of Saturday Night Live, and although she wasn’t in attendance for the taping of SNL, Beyonce was by his side for the star-studded after party at Tao. The singer kept it simple in a white blouse, high waisted black pants and sunglasses for her Saturday night out. The power couple reportedly shared a table with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz and partied until 4 a.m. SNL castmate Leslie Jones reportedly couldn’t resist asking for a selfie with Bey, who happily obliged. “”Beyonce was just as excited to take a selfie with Leslie as Leslie was to take one with her,” an insider told Page Six.



We can’t blame her, because we’d totally ask for a pic with Queen Bey too! As for her hair, we expect to see her length go up and down — after all, Bey is known for adding and taking out extensions and changing her cut on a whim. She even debuted a pixie cut in 2013!



