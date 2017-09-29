Beyonce's New Tiny Tattoo Is Better Than Jewelry

Beyonce/Instagram

Fresh ink! Beyonce debuted a new tattoo on her Instagram and we’re betting it’s a tribute to her children.

In addition to her flawless manicure, the “Drunk in Love” singer showed off a small tattoo of three dots on her middle finger. The three dots could represent her three children with Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, 5, and twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in June.

Queen Bey already has another tattoo on her hand that symbolizes a family tie: her marriage to her rapper husband. The power couple got matching tats of the roman numeral four IV on their ring fingers to celebrate tying the knot in 2008.



The 36-year-old is also showing her children some love with her jewelry. In an Instagram video of the night she attended the Bruno Mars concert with Jay-Z, Bey rocks a red Valentino dress and gold rings that have the initials B, S and R to symbolize her three kids.

Grandmother Tina Knowles gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Beyonce’s babies on Thursday, September 28. "They are amazing," the fashion designer, 63, told Us of the twins at the Habitat For Humanity Builder's Ball in Beverly Hills. "They're very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy."



Blue Ivy is loving having siblings, too, according to Bey’s mom. "She's doing amazing! She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited," Tina added to Us. "And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them." So sweet!

