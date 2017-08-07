Courtesy Beyonce

Remember when Beyoncé was spotted wearing the world's chicest date night outfit while out for sushi with Jay-Z in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 2? Stylish tracked down the exact dress the 35-year-old "Flawless" singer was wearing, and since the $435 Alexis balloon-sleeve number was a bit on the pricey side, we gave you four more affordable options to copycat her look.

If you're looking for more fashion inspiration from that perfect summer outfit, Stylish has also located the exact sunglasses the mom of three was wearing that same night.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

In a recent Instagram post, Beyoncé shared snapshots from the date night, giving Us a much closer look at her entire outfit. One super cute eye-catching item: A pair of white, cat-eye sunglasses.

Turns out, those exact shades are the Palms + Gatto design from Pared Eyewear. The sunnies, which retail for $260, are available in eight hues. Queen Bey picked the ivory version, but they also come in black, dark tortoise, pink, gray, royal blue, yellow and brown. Each pair of sunglasses has two dangling Swarovski attachments — one on either side.

Want to buy a pair of the sleek shades? They're available at shop.paredeyewear.com.

Beyoncé is part of a long line of celebrities who have worn the Pared Eyewear brand. Other stars include Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Munn, Nina Dobrev, Bella Thorne and Ashley Greene.

But the sunnies weren't the only gorgeous accessory the style icon picked. Also of note were her white and black platform sneakers and an oversized red clutch with Supr printed across the front. She also wore multiple choker necklaces.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.