To celebrate its newly expanded True Match foundation collection, which now boasts 33 shades, L'Oreal Paris tapped Blake Lively (among a number of models), as she has a bit of a surprising background.

As Lively, 29, shares in the clip — which she filmed while she was still pregnant with her second child, Inez, who was born in September — her roots are English, Irish, German and Cherokee.

In a separate video featuring just Lively, but also associated with the campaign, the mom of two elaborates, "My family's sort of from all over. To look back far into my heritage and see where everybody came from, you know, it's neat! It's neat to be in this country that has such diversity and such culture."

The other models in the campaign boast a mix of Kenyan, Creole, Eastern European, Dutch, Indian and Spanish origins. "There's such a variety of colors [of makeup in the collection] because everyone's skin has such a variety of nuances," Lively explains of why she wanted to be involved in this specific L'Oreal campaign.



"'Because I'm worth it' is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever, that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all. As women are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it," the Gossip Girl alum shared in a statement on January 8, the day of the campaign's release. "We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the 'Your Skin, Your Story' campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful."

