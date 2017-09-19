Start ‘em young! When Beyonce shared a series of Instagram videos on Tuesday, September 19, fans noticed something besides her fabulous fashion and post-baby flawless figure — her 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is seen wearing her famous mom’s fancy designer high heels.



The 36-year-old “Formation” singer first models skintight hot pink pants and a pink sparkling pair of Christian Louboutin heels herself, before showing a close up shot of just the fabulous shoes solo. Then Blue, wearing coordinating pink pajamas, decides to play dress up with the designer shoes, which can cost more than $1,000. Jay-Z and Bey’s daughter is seen slipping into her mom’s Louboutins before striking a pose, as she kicked her leg up behind her in the shoes, which are visibly too big for her.

While Blue may get her fashion sense from her mom, she’s also inherited rap skills from her famous father. Blue is featured freestyling on a bonus track from Jay’s 4:44 album. “"She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping … I was like, 'Oh, s--t,'" Jay-Z recalled. "I have [her full freestyle] on my phone. Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that."



Making cameos on rap albums and rocking Loubs all before your sixth birthday? Talk about goals! One more title Blue can add to her resume is big sister, as the power couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June.

“She’s a good big sister, she really is,” proud grandmother Tina Knowles told ET of Blue, “She cares for them a lot.”

