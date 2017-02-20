Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Okay, we're officially jealous of Blue Ivy's closet. Beyoncé and Jay Z's little girl — she's 5 years old, to be exact — has now stepped out twice in two weeks wearing her designer of choice: Gucci.

Escorted by her power-couple parents, Blue Ivy attended the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Sunday, February 19, clad in a lime-green dress embellished with dog appliqués, lace accents and a big, black bow. The frock? Gucci's Children's Broderie Anglaise Dress. And the cost? Just a cool $1,790. She finished the ensemble with a sports cap, a denim jacket and Chucks.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While the look might have been luxe, it was also the perfect mommy-and-me moment. Just like her daughter, Beyoncé, who's pregnant with twins, also chose the label for the outing (the printed robe that bundled her baby bump). The "Formation" singer, who scored two Grammys at the awards ceremony exactly one week before, also rocked distressed jeans and striped sandals.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Of course, Blue also wore Gucci to cheer her mom on at the 2017 Grammys. The little star in the making — she had a cameo in her mom's Lemonade visual album — sat in the front row clad in an $1,100 bubblegum-pink suit, paired with a ruffled blouse. She accessorized with an even pricier Swarovski-studded cat purse that rang in $2,490. (She loved the clutch so much, she missed part of her mom's acceptance speech showing it off!)

