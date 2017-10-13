Best dressed wedding guests! Blue Ivy Carter, daughter to Beyonce and Jay-Z, is only 5 years old but she’s already attending destination weddings with her parents in pricey couture.



The famous family attended the New Orleans nuptials of record label CEO Lawrence Parker and Dr. Jessica Clemons looking fierce AF. Beyonce rocked her mermaid hair and a flowing, plunging peach gown that showed some cleavage, Jay wore a festive shirt and suit, but it was Blue Ivy who stole the show. Blue donned a Mischka Aoki Eternal Beauty beaded dress with satin tiers that retails for a cool $4,915.



Mischka Aoki describes their line as “the only true Haute Couture house for children” and their dresses can take hundreds of hours to create. Blue Ivy was feeling festive as she hit up the dance floor in the amazing dress with her mom and dad, as seen in this adorable Instagram video, while Queen Bey, 36, filmed the moment on her own phone.



We’re guessing the parents got a sitter for their twins, Rumi and Sir, who they welcomed in June. A source told Us Weekly that Blue is loving being a big sister and is already playing stylist for her younger siblings. "She’s always picking out cute clothes for them," an insider told Us. "She’ll run up to see how they’re doing. She’s always checking on them and helping take care of them."



We wonder if the twins will be the next Carter kids to wear children’s couture!



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.