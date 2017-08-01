Camila Cabello Has a New Gig With L’Oreal Paris

Courtesy L’Oréal Paris

Camila Cabello is about to go to work, work, work, work, work, work — the “Crying in the Club” singer and former member of Fifth Harmony is the new face of L’Oreal Paris.

The songstress, 20, who joins fellow spokesmodels Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Irina Shayk,said in a statement, “I’m so excited to join this multicultural, multi-talented family of creatives, actresses, singers, models, people going after their goals and following their inner voice.”

The Cuban-born star continued, “I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to work together to create empowering, uplifting campaigns that really speak to women and girls from all over. Not to mention getting to shoot in Paris!!! For all of you making your own dreams out there, ‘We’re worth it!’”

Her picks for favorite products from the brand? “The Hair Expert Total Repair 5 Shampoo & Conditioner for hair because I work so much my hair can get very damaged, so I have to take care of it. Also, my makeup must-haves: Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara and Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick!" she added.

Since leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016, Cabello has been focusing on her solo career, announcing that her upcoming album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. will be released in September. She also joined Bruno Mars as his opening act on several dates of the 24K Magic Tour.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.