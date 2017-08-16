Marksman / MEGA

Candice Swanepoel and Josephine Skriver just brought a whole new meaning to working their butts off. The models posed for Victoria's Secrets 2017 holiday campaign in rather unexpected pieces of clothing: assless chaps.

That's because the lingerie brand's upcoming holiday campaign is Wild Wild West-themed! For the shoot, Swanepoel, 28, Skriver, 24, and more beauties jetted to Aspen, Colorado, where the breathtaking mountains and log cabins served as backdrops for the stunning photos. Models, including Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Sara Sampaio, donned sexy lingerie, cowboy boots, cowboy hats and, of course, assless chaps.

The backless pants, however, weren't just your average cowboy bottoms plucked from the scene of a western film. In addition to the traditional fringed leather look, the models dressed in denim and lacy chaps.

Wild Wild West out here🤠 @jeromeduran @ed_razek @insta_bobb @enamelle @_virginiayoung_ @victoriassecret A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

"I apologize in advance for the over posting but it's not everyday you get to be a cowgirl," Swanepoel captioned a Monday, August 14, Instagram shot of herself during the campaign shoot. In the photo, the blonde bombshell is dressed in a pale pink bra and matching panties, which are covered by a large fringed belt. She's also outfitted in a tan jacket with large stitching, a brown cowboy hat and white cowboy boots.

In another post, the Victoria's Secret Angel wrote that she was "living out cowgirl fantasies."

Gotta love em! ❤ @laisribeiro @sarasampaio @josephineskriver side to side, up and down, in and out & round and round 😜😂 A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

It appears the rest of the ladies were having just as much fun playing dress up as Swanepoel. "Gotta love em!" 26-year-old Tookes captioned a boomerang video of Lais Ribeiro, Sampaio, Skriver and herself shaking their booties in the fun getups. "Side to side, up and down, in and out & round and round."

