GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

All that sparkle! Cara Delevingne has been going for some seriously bold fashion choices at the international premieres for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and, so far, they've all been hits. Her latest pick, a shimmering Alexandre Vauthier number that she wore to the flick's Paris premiere on Tuesday, July 25, may seem familiar, though. That's because Bella Hadid rocked the same exact dress on the runway earlier in the month!

The dress that Delevingne, 24, and Hadid, 20, both wore is a couture maxi gown with a seriously low and very sexy neckline. It has long sleeves and is beaded with Swarovski crystals. It is belted at the waist with a black velvet tie. Another super sexy element: a thigh-high slit.



Delevingne styled the gown with a pair of $895 black suede d'Orsay stilettos that have a buckle ankle strap. She also carried a nude Vanite clutch and added a pop of color to the look with a bright red lipstick.

Hadid, on the other hand, wore the gown on the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture fall 2017 runway show, which was held in Paris on July 4. She also paired the dress with simple black stilettos, and pulled her long chestnut locks into a tight ponytail.

Since both ladies are absolutely stunning and could probably make a paper sack look good, this is going to be a tough call, but tell Us: Who wore the dress best? Let Us know what you think and vote in the poll below.



