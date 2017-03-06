Marc Piasecki/GC Images; JB Lacroix/GC Images

Remember when we posted last month that platinum blonde was having a moment? Well, it’s having more than that — Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry are the latest Hollywood stars to join the tribe of brunette turned blondes that currently include Zoë Kravitz, Allison Williams, Olivia Wilde and Ashley Benson.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The day before Cara Delevingne debuted a frosty-colored bob in Paris, while out on the town with pals Kendall Jenner and Sasha Lane March 4, she Instagrammed a photo of her #WCW, Margot Robbie, sporting a similar shade. Could this have been her inspiration for her new 'do? Shade-wise, it’s a perfect match.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Meanwhile, on March 3, Katy Perry posted a video of her brighter hue and new bob, courtesy of colorist Justin Anderson and hairstylist Chris McMillan (pictured), captioning the image with the words “I WASN’T READY TILL NOW”.

Stylish caught up with Anderson, who told Us that "Michelle Williams’ color was the inspiration for the blonde, while Scarlett Johansson’s short cut was Katy’s inspo for the shorter hair.” To prevent breakage and damage to the singer's locks, he mixed dpHue Argan Oil and Olaplex's treatment into pigment before applying hair color during the multiple-hours-long process at the Chris McMillan salon in Beverly Hills. As soon as Perry approved the final result, he sent her home with dpHue’s Cool Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner “to help avoid the unwanted brass and yellow tones,” he tells Stylish. “It will keep the blonde pieces looking brighter."

