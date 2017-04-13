Stuck in a fashion rut with your same old pair of skinny jeans? Carson Kressley stopped by Us Weekly to share the four hottest denim trends for spring and show Us exactly how to wear them! Watch the video above for all of Kressley's tips, and shop the fresh trends below.

"I could talk about denim for days!" the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum, 47, tells Us. But get ready to do some spring (closet) cleaning. This year, according to the fashion guru, "the trend is moving away from the skinny, tight-ankled jeans."

Some fun new styles to be on the lookout for: embellished jeans and superbleached denim.

Feeling overwhelmed? "Don't feel like you have to embrace all these trends," Kressley says. "Find the one that works for you."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also chatted with Us in January about how to get that perfect denim fit everyone is after. "Look for a little bit of stretch," Kressley advised. "A little bit of Lycra or spandex is your friend, from three percent to five percent, because it allows you to wear a little bit of a smaller size but makes it body contouring."

And when you finally find that absolutely perfect pair, the RuPaul's Drag Race judge says, "Get two!"

Check out the video above for all of Kressley's advice on the latest denim trends and how to wear them — and shop the video below!

W3 Higher Ground Boyfriend Crop Rushmore, $295, 3x1.us

W2 Mid-Rise Split Bell Crop Aspro, $195, 3x1.us

W3 High-Rise Straight Authentic Crop Mei, $285, 3x1.us

M5 Low-Rise Slim Rebel, $295, 3x1.us

