Caudalie is launching a trio of products to celebrate France in honor of Bastille Day.



The company now carries the French Kiss Tinted Lip Balm, a whipped moisturizer for your pout with a crème brulée texture. The balm comes in three colors: Séduction (a soft pink), Innocence (a natural pink) and Addiction (a raspberry red). To top it off, each has a delightful dessert scent!

According to the brand, not only is the French Kiss balm soothing and protective, but if you press it onto your lips it has a smoothing effect.

Caudalie is famous for using polyphenols derived from wine grapes because of their antioxidant and anti-wrinkle properties in their bestselling skincare range, so

naturally the new lip balm formulation includes the hero ingredient. Additionally, it includes castor and sunflower oil for moisturization, aloe vera to for a soothing factor and beeswax to protect the lips.

Each tint gives the lip a sheer wash of color, perfect for a natural look during the day or night, as well as protection a dried out pout. This is Caudalie’s first

foray into color cosmetics, having built a cult-following for their Polyphenol-based skincare line.

Caudalie French Kiss Tinted Lip Balm is available for $18 on Caudalie’s website.

