It's a fashion debate as old as time: Are Birkenstocks dorky-cool, or are they just plain uncool? While both sides on this issue keep their feet firmly planted, unwilling to budge, three celebrities have found a jazzed up version of this slide that fits the mold of both comfy and cool.

Enter Roger Vivier’s Slidy Viv shoe. This Birkenstock-like sandal has a one-inch flat heel and two rubber straps decked out with crystal buckles. The slip-on, which is made in Italy, retails for a casual $1,250. If you happen to have a celebrity's shopping budget, this buy is the perfect way to mix Birk-style comfort with a sleek, cool design.

And it's no secret to Hollywood's fashionistas. As Vogue recently pointed out, A-listers including Brie Larson, Elle Fanning and Kate Bosworth have all let their feet luxuriate in the Slidy Viv shoe.



During a stroll through Los Angeles on July 7, Oscar winner Larson, 27, paired the slides with a monochrome gray outfit consisting of a light gray T-shirt with jeweled neckline and darker gray cropped skinny jeans. She added a pop of color with a red tote bag, and accessorized with a pair of cat-eye shades.

Fanning, 19, also went for a casual-cool vibe when styling the footwear. During France's Cannes Film Festival in May, she opted for high-waisted boyfriend jeans and a white collared crop top. She topped off the look with round Lennon-style sunnies.

The 34-year-old model, on the other hand, proved that you can even dress up the shoes! When attending The Zoe Report's ZOEasis event in Palm Springs in April, she paired the footwear with a white off-the-shoulder top and crisp, white wide-leg trousers.

Tell Us: Would you wear this bedazzled slide?

