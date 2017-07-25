What do you do when you've got a closet full of nothing to wear? Take a tip from Chrissy Teigen and wear nothing at all!

The model, 31, went naked, all but for a pink headpiece with a giant rose, in new photos posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, July 25. In one shot, the mom of 15-month-old Luna (with husband John Legend) is looking directly into the camera and playing with her hair. She seems to not be wearing a single drop of makeup, and yet, still looks absolutely gorgeous. She is curled up in all-white bedding in front of a green floral wallpaper backdrop.

In another shot posted the same day, the Lip Sync Battle cohost — who President Donald Trump has blocked on Twitter — is lying on her back in the same bed. The 5-foot-9 beauty is giving a full view of her long, bronzed legs — and she's only wearing one black heeled sandal.



The new racy photos are a stark contrast to some stunning shots Teigen posted earlier this month. After vacationing in Bali with her husband and daughter, she posted photos on July, 16, in which the adorable family was dressed in the Indonesian island's traditional garb.

"We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali. Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes! And don't worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance! #notbeingpaidtosaythis," Teigen captioned a snap of herself and Legend.

