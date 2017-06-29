Christian Louboutin Is Adding High Heel Sandals to His Nudes Collection

Just in time for summer! Christian Louboutin is adding two high heel sandals to his Nudes Collection of shoes made in several different tones of “nude.” It’s a move that expands the options for women everywhere who want cute footwear in a hue that mirrors the naturally gorgeous color of their skin. Called the Christeriva and the Cherrysandal, they both feature an open toe and ankle straps — but, overall, they have different vibes!



Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin

On the left, above, is the Cherrysandal ($895, us.christianlouboutin.com), which is chunkier with a stacked heel and platform bottom. This sandal will add height to your frame — and drama to any outfit.



Shown on the right, the Christeriva ($875, us.christianloubtin.com) is a thin stiletto with espadrille laces for a look that’s sweet and elegant. This feminine shoe would be great paired with a flowy skirt, summer mini-dress or anything that could use a touch of whimsy.



They both offer a minimalist silhouette, elongating your legs by blending into your skin tone. It’s an old slimming fashion-stylist secret! And these two strappy options are perfect for summer. Joining other styles in the collection like his popular ballet flats, they’re bound to be a hit with celebrities. And with six different shade offerings, you’re sure to find one that works for you!

This isn’t the designer’s only new skin-tone-related launch making headlines. He also recently debuted the Metalinudes makeup collection of high-shine, shimmering metallic nail polishes and lip glosses.

It’s all great news for giving women more options — and embracing a new definition of what “nude” can mean when it comes to makeup and fashion.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.