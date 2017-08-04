Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Filter or no filter, Cindy Crawford looks amazing! Crawford made an appearance on daughter Kaia Gerber’s Instagram story on Thursday, August 3. The teen snapped the selfie, which showcased a rabbit filter that gave the mother-daughter duo each a pair of bunny ears. Gerber captioned the pic, “Why do we look the same age?? @cindycrawford.”

This isn’t the first time Crawford, 51, has made us do a double take when photographed with Gerber. The pair often share photos together on their social accounts, esembling sisters more so than mother and daughter. On occasion they’re even wearing similar outfits. Gerber has not only acquired her mother’s (and father Rande Gerber’s) good looks, but also shares her passion for modeling. At 15, she has already landed gigs with major brands such as Versace and Marc Jacobs.

The teen credits her mother, who co-founded beauty product line Meaningful Beauty, has her go-to for beauty advice. “She told me not to touch my brows.” Gerber informed People. “There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn’t touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I’m glad I didn’t.” Having a supermodel mom, you’re sure to inherit all of the important beauty tips. “I could never sleep in makeup—that’s my big thing. I wash my face and moisturize it every night. I also use masks” she told the magazine.

With such a vigorous beauty routine, we’re sure Gerber will look just as young when she’s Crawford’s age.

