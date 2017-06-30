Courtesy ColourPop

Crystal fanatics, rejoice! Not only does cult-favorite brand ColourPop make some of the best lipsticks on the market, but they’re also setting out to help you prime, set and finish your look with their newest crystal infused collection.



Courtesy ColourPop

The limited edition Crushed Crystals Collection features priming sprays, setting sprays, lip balms and even crystal liquid highlighters, all infused with real crushed crystals and named after the properties of the crystals they are infused with.



For example, the Crystal Priming Spray comes in Rose Quartz or Amethyst. The Rose Quartz spray is named after the crystal rumored for it’s ability to attract love, and contains apple extract to boost hydration in the skin, grapefruit extract to reduce free radical action, and olive oil for a dewy finish. The Amethyst formulation, on the other hand, is infused with a crystal that allegedly enhances inner wisdom and contains dragon fruit extract, which is high in antioxidants, pomegranate and orange flower extract to improve the appearance of wrinkles, and honey extract, which reduces oil production.



Courtesy ColourPop

The Crystal setting sprays contain either Aventurine, a stone some believe brings prosperity and good luck, or Aquamarine, which some feel is calming.

The Crystal Liquid Highlight comes in four shades: Aventurine (golden), Rose Quartz (rose gold), Amethyst (lavender with a pink flip), and Aquamarine (blue with a violet flip). As for the Crystal lip balm, it also comes in four shades: Aventurine (opalescent green), Rose Quartz (opalescent rose), Amethyst (opalescent lavender) and Aquamarine (opalescent blue).

Courtesy ColourPop

But that’s not even the best part! Each product in the collection is priced between $5 to $6, so not only will you be balancing your aura, you’ll also be able to balance your checkbook after you treat yourself!

According to the ColourPop Instagram account, the launch of these products has been delayed, but knowing ColourPop, they will have the products fully stocked and ready to ship from their website, colourpop.com, in no time at all!

