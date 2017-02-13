You May Also Like Adele Breaks Her Grammy in Half, Shares Award With Beyonce

OK, Adele wins at life. Not only did the star scoop up five awards at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12 — Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year — she also nabbed top honors from Us for her glamorous red carpet style. Kicking the night off in a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Givenchy Haute Couture gown, the British singer ditched her trademark black and channeled Grace Kelly with a nude smoky eye and slightly undone updo.



From left: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400, dyson.com), Color Wow Coconut Cocktail Bionic Tonic ($24, colorwowhair.com).

"I was inspired by how glam she is, but I wanted to keep the look soft and natural,” Adele’s hairstylist Chris Appleton tells Stylish. “I wanted to create texture so we could easily transition to her performance look, which was a piecey textured lob.” He spritzed Color Wow’s Coconut Cocktail Bionic Tonic on towel-dried hair from roots to ends, then blasted strands with Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer. Once the hair was completely dry, he backcombed it at the roots for volume, then wrapped it into two French twists and pinned back. Says Appleton, "Use fingers to texturize sections, using a toothbrush to brush baby hairs, to soften the style."

From left: Marc Jacobs Beauty #InstaMarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in Dream Filter 20 ($49, sephora.com), Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Volver ($28, sephora.com), Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Lolita, ($59, sephora.com), Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer ($30, sephora.com), Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème in Slow Burn $28, sephora.com), Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème in Fawn Over Me ($28, sephora.com)

To create the English balladeer’s sultry eye, her makeup pro Michael Ashton tells Stylish that he lined her lids in Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer before layering a swipe of Marc Jacobs Beauty's Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Volver over the “medium tone shadows” in the Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palette in The Lolita. Marc Jacobs Beauty #InstaMarc Light Filtering Contour Powder in Dream Filter helped contour cheeks. On her lips: a blend of Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème in Slow Burn and Fawn Over Me.



At the star-studded event in Los Angeles, a teary Adele, 28, dedicated her Album of the Year award to Beyoncé, proving she’s both beautiful on the inside and out: “I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said. “I’m very humble and I’m grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the Lemonade album was just so monumental. All us artists here, we f****** adore you.”





Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!















