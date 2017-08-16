Demi Lovato/Instagram

There's nothing wrong with being confident. Just ask Demi Lovato — the 24-year-old triple threat, who continues to inspire Us with her athleisurewear and self-love anthems, recently sat down with SELF to talk about what keeps her motivated in the gym (hint: hip hop and rap!) and how she stays confident.



Lovato’s attitude toward routine workouts is refreshing, especially because she doesn’t just do it for appearance’s sake. “I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin. It’s important to take care of yourself physically, but also mentally as well,” said the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer. Lovato added that her advice to men and women who suffer from depression, anxiety or any other stressors would be to work out, explaining that physical activity alleviates those symptoms.



Lovato also shared her kickass playlist. On repeat? Hip-hop and rap. Explains the singer “ … it’s what keeps me going. I like a lot of Kendrick Lamar and Eminem and Big Sean. My go-to song right now is “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar.”



A killer soundtrack and mental benefits aren’t the only ways Lovato stays motivated. To combat workout-monotony, the “Confident” singer turns to her favorite workout. “Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio … But that’s why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting,” she said.

Given all of the time Lovato spends exercising and her body-positive ethos, it should come as no surprise that she feels as good about herself on the red carpet as she does AT the gym. “I’m pretty confident in my own skin, I’ve run into guys I liked at the gym and they’ll like me if I’m sweaty or not. And if not, they can suck it,” said the “Cool for the Summer” singer.

Tell Us: Does Lovato’s fresh attitude motivate you to be healthier?

