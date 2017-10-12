Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Demi Lovato slayed the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated on Wednesday, October 12, with a sexy silver strapless Lexi gown, diamond bling and a gorgeous braided hairstyle we’re obsessed with!



The 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer had her brunette tresses styled in a superlong, fishtail style ponytail braid created by Christian Marc. This versatile hairdo could easily take you from your desk to a date or from the office to happy hour.



Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

If you were having major hair envy over Demi’s amazing length, don’t feel bad. Her mane man used extensions from The Hair Shop on Demi, as well as products from Unite, R + Co and Harry Josh Pro Tools. Demi accessorized her killer braid with Butani diamond earrings, Pasquale Bruni diamond floral rings, a Narcisa Pheres diamond ring and silver sandals by Cesare Paciotti.



Paris Hilton and Brad Goreski also attended the screening at the Fonda theater, where Demi introduced her documentary to the audience and even performed a few songs, including “Sorry Not Sorry.”



The former Disney star’s documentary, which premieres exclusively on YouTube on October 17th, will show the singer’s struggles with addiction, bulimia and mental health issues. “When I’m comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident,” she says in the trailer. “When I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy — watch out!”



Want more beautiful braid inspiration? Check out our guide to getting braids like Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Culpo and Kiernan Shipka.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.