A shoe for his sweetie? Zayn Malik and Giuseppe Zanotti have joined forces for an exclusive men’s footwear collection to drop this month, and it seems like the “Pillowtalk” singer drew inspiration from his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

In a Tuesday, January 2, press release, the brand unveiled five styles that round out the line, including a bootie named Zigi. Fans of Hadid, 21, and Malik, 23, gave the couple that nickname soon after they began dating in November 2015. The shoe is described as “a modern take on the Chelsea boot in black suede with leather details and metallic double side zips.” Eagle-eyed fans noted that the Tommy Hilfiger designer wore a pair of the Zigi boots in October.

“this is cute tbh,” a supporter tweeted on December 2. But some fans expressed skepticism, stating that the name was just a coincidence. “And lets be real if Zayn named his shoe in relation to Gi he'd probably just call it Gi or Gigi or something, not zigi,” another tweeted the same day.

Aside from the Zigi bootie, Malik is also releasing a sneaker and three other boot styles that range from $795 to $1,295. “I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold and not being afraid to express yourself,” the former One Direction member stated in the release. “I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections — and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought ‘yes, this would work.’”

