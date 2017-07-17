Courtesy Disney

Attention Disney fans: The company is teaming up with Stella & Dot.’s sister line Keep Collective to create Mickey and Minnie Mouse charms and bracelets. All pieces will range from $15 to $39 and be available for purchase starting on July 18.



Seven charms featuring the famous characters are included in the new collaboration. Another notable piece is a reversible leather bracelet with the quote, "If you can dream it, you can do it.”

As with all Keep Collective pieces, customers can mix and match charms and bracelet options to create their own unique accessory. Whether it’s Minnie’s red bow or Mickey’s iconic ears, buyers can choose the exact little detail that will project their love for the entire clan.

Courtesy Disney

The line is surprisingly chic, with understated details that strike a balance between whimsical and stylish. It’s the grown-up way to go Disney.

There’s certainly a lot of buzz surrounding Disney these days, with the revival of The Mickey Mouse Club and the recent launch of a Princess-inspired cocktail dresses line. It seems there’s a new way to celebrate the wonder of the brand — and get in touch with your inner child — every day!



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.