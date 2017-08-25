Just like Us, Drake’s love for Rihanna knows no bounds and he’s wearing his heart on his… feet!

Rihanna collaborated with Stance Muse to debut her new sock collection on August 16. The socks come in a variety of styles, each pair showcasing the Barbadian singer in one of her many iconic outfits. Styles include Rihanna’s standout 2015 Met Gala yellow Guo Pei gown and her daring Adam Selman sheer Swarovski crystal gown that she donned to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. But the pair of socks that worked for Champagne Papi are the ones of Rihanna, featuring her look from the music video of her and Drake’s collaborative record, “Work.”



Rihanna Outdoes Herself at This Year’s Crop Over Festival: Photos

Courtesy Stance Muse

Drake, 30, posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account, lounging on a white sofa, both feet decked out in Rihanna x Stance socks. He captioned the photo “Trabajo”, which is spanish for “work”, a nod to their record. It’s no wonder Drake chose to wear these socks: they depict Rihanna in the Tommy Hilfiger crochet bikini and net dress she wore while grinding on him during several scenes in their “Work” music video. This fashion choice may not be as glam as, say, the Met Gala gown or the CFDA dress, but at approximately $600, her look served up major sexy-tropical vibes in the video.

The Summer Trend Rihanna Can’t Stop Wearing

Coutesy Stance Muse

For just $48 you can have happy feet too. The socks are sold in box sets each containing two different pairs of socks. You can following in Drake’s footsteps and get the Music Video Box, featuring Rihanna’s “Work” look and her “Pour it Up” look, where she wore a denim thong over a red lace thong and a crystal bralette. If you want to take a walk on the red carpet side, opt for the Award Show Box, which features Riri’s CFDA and Met Gala looks.

Rihanna and Other Celebs Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks

Drake and Rihanna constantly pull at our heartstrings with their on-again, off-again relationship, hit songs and matching tattoos. We will continue to fangirl over the duo, even if it’s just a friend supporting another friend’s sock line.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.