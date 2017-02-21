Chris Jackson/Getty; Courtesy Nutella

Yum! According beautician Deborah Mitchell, who has reportedly worked with Duchess Kate, the future queen of England may have a delicious secret for maintaining for flawless complexion: Nutella.

In an interview with ITV, Mitchell, who founded Heaven Skincare, said that her clients mix the dessert spread with some sugar and a touch of lip balm for an at-home facial that sounds good enough to eat.

While we can't totally co-sign on the practice — everyone's skin reacts differently to sugar, so it's best to talk to your dermatologist first — it's worth noting that hazelnut is a fixture in many top beauty products, especially hazelnut oil. The extract has been known to both soothe and plump skin, so we certainly see the logic!

If you'd like to treat yourself to some royalty-inspired pampering, we rounded up three hazelnut-infused beauty items for you to try — just don't eat them!

For Your Hands

Especially perfect for the winter months, Laura Mercier's Creme de Pistache Hand Creme ($18, neimanmarcus.com) nourishes hands using hazelnut, plus almond, praline and freshly whipped cream. (Honestly, that sounds good enough to put in a crepe, too.)

For Your Face

Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil ($58, sephora.com) relies on hazelnut oil to soften, soothe and seal in moisture, preventing fine lines.

For Your Lips

Pucker up! The Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil ($44, sephora.com) uses 14 essential and plants oils, including that of hazelnut, to help give you a smooth — and plumped up — smoocher. Can't say no to that.

