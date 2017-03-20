Torn! Elizabeth Hurley tells Stylish about a fashion disaster that left her in pieces. Watch the video above to hear the Royals star, 51, recall a wardrobe malfunction that happened on set of the E! series in the latest installment of Stylish's Red Carpet Disasters series.

“The zipper just broke!” the mom of 14-year-old Damian explains of a “fabulous” designer dress she was wearing while filming the drama. “The entire dress opened and I was just in unattractive nude underwear.”

Now, Hurley has a mistrust of the fasteners. “I won’t wear anything with a zipper down it ever again,” she declares.

The U.K. native warns: “You never think it will happen — it does happen!”

Her Royals character, Queen Helena, always manages to look polished and regal, though. The show’s costume designer Rachel Walsh told WWD last year that the inspiration for Helena’s wardrobe comes from “the contemporary elegant fashion trends of the season.”

“We tend to use designers like Roland Mouret, Victoria Beckham to create a sort of timeless elegance,” Walsh, who worked on the first two seasons of The Royals, explained to the trade in June. “We always use lots of different designers. I mean, it can range from couture, which we have made, so bespoke, a lot of Roland Mouret, Victoria Beckham a bit, some Calvin Klein. It really varies from season to season, but quite classic silhouettes, generally, for her.”

But Hurley likes to make sure those classic silhouettes also have spice. She told E! News in 2015, “Normally I like to wear bright colors on the show.”

