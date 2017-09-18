The Emmys 2017 red carpet was so packed with gorgeous gowns this year, it was hard to narrow down to our final list of the Best Dressed stars of the night! But the team here at Stylish found five that stole the spotlight on Sunday, September 17. The winners: Jessica Biel, Issa Rae, Claire Foy, Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman. Watch our video to get all the details on why these ladies’ looks deserve applause.

John Shearer/WireImage

One of our honorees, Jessica Biel immediately shot to the top of our “Best of” list when she arrived. Her shimmering Ralph & Russo gown with an up-to-there thigh slit and sheer train was breathtaking. Topped off diamonds from Forevermark and paired with sparkling Stuart Weitzman shoes, she was a light-catching vision.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also on our list? Zoe Kravitz. The Big Little Lies star turned heads in a fringed Dior gown with a black bodice and rainbow-colored skirt. Worn with a chunky necklace from Tiffany &Co., it was the perfect mix of edgy and sweet — just the kind of combination we have come to expect from the star.

But there’s more where that came from. Issa Rae stunned in custom Vera Wang, Claire Foy mixed things up in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit, and Nicole Kidman wowed in Calvin Klein By Appointment with over $2 million worth of Harry Winston jewelry!

Watch the video above to see these looks up close, then make sure to check out all our Emmys 2017 coverage including the wackiest style moments!