Crystal clear! EOS, the beauty brand known for those super cute, colorful round lip balms, just gave their signature product a major upgrade.

EOS' waxy lip balms just launched in a new, completely see-through version. The gorgeous new product also comes in a slightly updated pod, which is less round than the original.

"Clear as Crystal. Smooth as eos. Say hello to every girl’s NEW best friend 💎 #eosCrystal #newproduct#lipbalm #waxfree #vegan#veganbeauty #vanillaorchid#thefutureiscrystalclear," the brand wrote in a Saturday, August 5, Instagram post alongside a photo of the newly updated product.

EOS (that stands for "evolution of smooth", FYI!) noted that their new product is completely wax-free, making it a vegan addition to their popular line.



EOS Crystals will be available in two brand new flavors — Hibiscus Peach and Vanilla Orchid — for the first drop, which is launching in stores in August. Each pod will retail for $4.99.

There's nothing like fresh mint to cool you down in the hot summer days. #eos #organic #allnatural #lipbalm #sweetmint A post shared by eos Products (@eosproducts) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Another exciting new feature: There are five essential oils packed into each little balm pod.

"Lips on sleek 💦👄NEW eos Crystal is packed with 5 essential oils for a smooth glide that leaves your lips soft and chic," EOS wrote in a Monday, August 7, Instagram post.



The new EOS Crystals, as well as the brand's classic balms, are available for purchase at evolutionofsmooth.com.

