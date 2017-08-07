TOP 5

EOS Just Remixed Their Classic Round Lip Balm

By Talia Ergas

Crystal clear! EOS, the beauty brand known for those super cute, colorful round lip balms, just gave their signature product a major upgrade.

EOS' waxy lip balms just launched in a new, completely see-through version. The gorgeous new product also comes in a slightly updated pod, which is less round than the original. 

"Clear as Crystal. Smooth as eos. Say hello to every girl’s NEW best friend 💎 #eosCrystal #newproduct#lipbalm #waxfree #vegan#veganbeauty #vanillaorchid#thefutureiscrystalclear," the brand wrote in a Saturday, August 5, Instagram post alongside a photo of the newly updated product. 

EOS (that stands for "evolution of smooth", FYI!) noted that their new product is completely wax-free, making it a vegan addition to their popular line. 

EOS Crystals will be available in two brand new flavors — Hibiscus Peach and Vanilla Orchid — for the first drop, which is launching in stores in August. Each pod will retail for $4.99.

Another exciting new feature: There are five essential oils packed into each little balm pod. 

"Lips on sleek 💦👄NEW eos Crystal is packed with 5 essential oils for a smooth glide that leaves your lips soft and chic," EOS wrote in a Monday, August 7, Instagram post. 

The new EOS Crystals, as well as the brand's classic balms, are available for purchase at evolutionofsmooth.com. 

