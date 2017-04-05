Coachella, the first festival of the season, is upon us this weekend. In preparation for hours-long dance sessions in the sun and snaking bathroom lines, it’s absolutely necessary that you pack only the essentials — and in this instance, the louder the hair and makeup, the better. Us Weekly’s beauty director Gwen Flamberg and beauty writer Monique Meneses put five products to the test on camera, so you can check out the results for yourself. Go on, let your hair down, add some glitter and rock out (even if you’re not headed to Indio, California, for the jam fest).



He’s done it again. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s tanning pro James Read is following up his groundbreaking H20 Tanning Mist with a Coconut Melting Tanning Balm that disappears into skin to not only create a natural, believable glow, but also boost hydration tenfold. It’s created with 100 percent organic coconut oil and a touch of DHA, so it won’t stain those flowy white dresses stashed in your backpack. Color develops over 6 to 8 hours. Apply one to two times a week for best results. ($35, qvc.com starting April 15)

For the self-tan averse, St. Tropez's One Night Only Finishing Body Gloss is exactly what its name suggests — it glosses skin in a supersheer layer of what feels like silk. Layer the lotion to achieve your desired commitment-free color, then wash off with soap and water when you’re done being bronze. ($25, sephora.com)

The braided unicorn ponytail is where it’s at this year (have you seen Shay Mitchell’s how-to video on YouTube?). To get the look, all you’ll need are some colorful extensions and Glow Getter, a root glitter gel that comes in a squeezable bottle with a paintbrush-like applicator. No more sprinkling on loose particles with your fingers! ($13, sexyhair.com)

This one’s not even out yet, but of course Kim Kardashian West has already been spotted in it. Pat McGrath’s 006 Dark Star kit in UltraViolet Blue can create what the makeup artist calls “a noirer-than-noir, pitch black smoke with a wickedly wet, rebelliously reflective eyelid” using the included holographic clear eye gloss, a black eye kohl, a highly saturated violet-meets-cobalt blue shadow, a blender brush and three multi-dimensional eye pigments. ($130, available for pre-sale on patmcgrath.com)

There’s a reason Kat Von D's Alchemist Holographic Palette sells out as soon as it’s restocked online: The four prismatic highlighters in this palm-sized palette can be worn alone for a strobing effect on cheekbones, eyes, the nose, lips, collarbone and Cupid’s bow — or layered over makeup to transform color. ($32, sephora.com)

Yes, these jelly lipsticks have actual flowers in them. Not only that, but there are gold flakes in there, too. All six shades — When your Crush Walks In, When Bae Looks Your Way and When Your Song Comes On are standouts — glide onto lips for a spring-ready rosy pink satiny hue that adjusts uniquely to your complexion. ($25 each, sassylips.us)

