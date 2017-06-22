Desiree Navarro/FilmMagic

Prepare to feel empowered. Frankie Grande has an exciting new project with the award-winning augmented reality app, YouCam, and it’s going to give you all of the feels. The 34-year-old social media personality (his little sister is Ariana Grande!) has partnered with the app to launch his first signature glam rock male beauty look, just in time for pride!

The look, which was created in collaboration with makeup artist Nikki Fontaine, is heavily influenced by glam rock artists like David Bowie, Madonna, Elton John and Prince as part of a beauty space that embraces a gender inclusivity. Grande, who is known for his bubbly personality and glamorous style, strives to empower his fans to, “Shine bright like Frankie.”

Given that the music industry has lost so many legends in the last year, the Big Brother alum, older brother to pop star Ariana Grande, felt that this was a huge opportunity to bring back their iconic looks as a way to honor them. Grande told Stylish, “Artists like Prince and David Bowie showed the world that makeup has nothing to do with gender or sexuality — straight men can wear makeup too — and we can all use it to feel more like ourselves.” The former Broadway star added that he wants to inspire his fans to be true to themselves, and while that hasn’t been easy in the last few months he wants “to be an example for people who are afraid, or aren’t yet ready to be themselves.”

The collaboration with YouCam is aligned with the launch of Grande’s new empowerment anthem, “Queen,” and the virtual look showcases his glam rock style from the music video. In Grande’s words, “it’s the perfect way to interact with my fans and watch them experiment with self-expression — and when they’re ready, the ‘grandetourage’ will have their backs. We’re a family.”

YouCamMakeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.