A more perfect union can’t be found! Gabrielle Union looked absolutely radiant at the Sleepless premiere in Los Angeles Thursday, January 5.

The movie’s star, who plays alongside Jamie Foxx, made jaws drop in a custom midnight blue long-sleeved Thakoon gown with a deep-V neckline that nearly reached her belly button. Union paired the stunning gown with a pair of Mimi So drop earrings with blue and purple stones. Clearly feeling her look, Union shared a January 5 Instagram video chanting our new life motto: “She walks, she lives, she twirls.” She also said that the ensemble was “one of my favorite looks ever” in a January 6 Instagram. It appears that the Being Mary Jane star dyed her shoulder-length locks a few shades lighter too, switching from jet black to a honey brown.

Twirling in @thakoonny on my way to the #SleeplessMovie premiere in LA 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 A video posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Union, 44, who often shares her red carpet and everyday looks on Instagram, previously told Essence that her style inspiration changes every day. “Some days it's Beyoncé. Some days it's Ciara. Some days it's Jamie Chung. Some days it's Olivia Palermo. And sometimes it's the people closest to me. It changes. Anywhere.”

But as for her own aesthetic, it’s “evolving,” she continued. “It's all about freedom. … The second I kinda fall into too many trends or worried about the judgement or, I want to please this group of people, I'm trying to please this group of people, it doesn't feel free. It feels like I just put myself In a prison. So I evolve. It ebbs, it flows. I get it right, I get it wrong, but by whose estimation? As long as I feel good and look good, I'm doing all right.”

