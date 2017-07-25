HBO

While Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke) has a very long, hard task in front of her on Game of Thrones, recreating a braided hairstyle a lot like hers is much simpler to achieve if you perfect one hair trick. The secret: Knowing how to Dutch braid!

Dutch braids are created similarly to French braids in that they incorporate sections of hair into the braid as you continue down the plait. But with a Dutch braid, the strands are woven to sit on top of the hair rather than sink down into it!

In the first two episodes of season 7, Daenerys' hair has been in four braids, pulled into a bun in the middle of the back of her head. To help GOT fans recreate the look, Stylish reached out to Jennifer Lawrence, senior stylist at Julien Farel Salon in New York City, who provided these steps to getting a similar look:

HBO

To begin, picture yourself starting a French braid. “Section the hair into three equal sections (left, center, right)," she says, but then, as you start to braid, “cross the right strand under the center.”

Next, she continues, “take the left strand and cross under the center. Repeat the two steps while adding more hair and crossing hair under the center part.”

Switching the orientation of the hair in this way makes the braid “pop out,” so to speak, creating a look worthy of a Khaleesi in any kingdom!