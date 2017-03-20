Hashtag: When you know spring's just around the corner! Last April, Olivia Culpo stepped out in a flawless spring ensemble — a white lace dress with sunshine-sweet yellow accessories — for a celebration of Stuart Weitzman's Pencils of Promise partnership in NYC. And truth be told, we're still thinking about it. That's why we found a look-alike ensemble for less. See it in the video above!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The former Miss Universe, 24, wore Jonathan Simkhai's Mechanical Macrame Dress ($1,295), a Victoria, Victoria Beckham Cropped Leather Jacket ($1,550), Stuart Weitzman's Nearlynude Ankle Strap Sandals ($398) and a Mansur Gavriel Rosa Crossbody ($595). But watch our how-to shopping guide, and you'll find pieces that look just like Culpo's — and for a fraction of the cost.

The look for less on Us Video correspondent Jackie Miranne:

Steve Madden Irenee Ankle Strap Sandal ($79.95, shop.nordstrom.com)

Shein Yellow Faux Leather Belted Moto Jacket With Zipper ($34, us.shein.com)

Molly Bracken Lace Dress ($37.79, mollybracken.com)

Express Textured Wristlet ($19.90, express.com)

Stella & Dot Maylee Ring - Gold ($29, stelladot.com)

Stella & Dot Celestial Sparkle Ring ($29, stelladot.com)

Total price: $229.64. Happy spring shopping, ladies!

