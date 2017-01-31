British Vogue

They’re a fierce family! Gigi Hadid just landed her second British Vogue cover, and this time, she’s gracing the pages of the high-fashion glossy with her brother, Anwar. In an interior black-and-white shot, she models a sweeping gown with ruching as Anwar, 17, who covered the June/July 2016 issue of Teen Vogue, wraps his arm around her.

“Truly grateful and honored to have shot my second @britishvogue cover !!” the Tommy x Gigi clothing designer, 21, captioned an Instagram of her March 2017 cover on Tuesday, January 31, also giving a shout-out to her dream team. “(it's still an honor in itself to spend a day #lucindachambers @mariotestino @tompecheux @orlandopita ! thanks for a lovely one my friends!)”

Welcoming my lil bruv to @britishvogue !! ❤🕊🕊 HE'S SO GROWN UP & IM SO PROUD !!! @anwarhadid by @mariotestino ❤❤ A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:56am PST

In the story, penned by Derek Blasberg, the Maybelline brand ambassador opened up about a September 2015 open letter that she wrote on body shaming. “The response was crazy," she said. "From Victoria’s Secret Angels to my friends who are considered plus size, everyone texted me and said they appreciated me saying something. The world puts so much pressure on fashion, then judges models for succumbing to that pressure."

But it wasn’t all serious. She also gave readers a little insight into her high-profile relationship with Zayn Malik. “When I’m in L.A. I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking," she shared. "We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.’”

