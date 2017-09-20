BACKGRID

La vie en rose! It’s all about millennial pink — even when it comes to makeup. But monochrome pink makeup can be a bit tricky to pull off. Luckily for Us, Gigi Hadid and Rihanna rocked single-hue pink beauty looks while out and about in London, on Tuesday, September 19.



Hadid left the Tommy Hilfiger show sporting an oversized plaid coat, which she had sashayed down the runway in earlier that evening, but her makeup was what really stole the show. The Reebok spokesmodel wore shimmering and slightly warm toned dusty pink eye shadow in a light wash across her lids, but then echoed the same exact hue as a gorgeous flush at the top of her cheekbones. And the finishing touch? The supermodel also dabbed the soft shimmery shade onto her pillowy pout. Hadid’s hair was also swept up in a messy ballet bun, giving her serious modern ballerina vibes.



While Hadid’s look was lowkey, Rihanna demonstrated how to kick monochrome makeup up a notch with her makeup for the Fenty Beauty launch at the famed U.K. department store Harvey Nichols. BadgalRiRi was also wearing a coordinated pinky-purple cream shade with a unicorn twist on her eyes, cheeks and lips.



The “Love on the Brain” singer’s beauty look was created by Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono. To give Rihanna her next level creamy and shimmer blush, Ono combined two of the Fenty Beauty Match Stix in the shades Unicorn (a lavender with a shimmering kick) and Confetti (a booty-kicking iridescent pinky opal). Then, she applied a wash of the same blend of Match Stix to RiRi’s eyes. Only one of the Match Stix (Confetti) was applied to Rihanna’s pout, but to give the lip even more edge, Ono also slicked a layer of Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb on top.



See, millennial pink monochrome makeup is totally doable — just copy Gigi and RiRi.



