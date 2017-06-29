Shady lady! Gigi Hadid isn’t just a supermodel — she’s an eyewear designer, too! The 22-year-old Maybelline spokesmodel launched a capsule collection with Vogue Eyewear, available now on sunglasshut.com.

The collection includes four unique frame styles that play off of eclectic ‘90s style. There’s a style for everyone: a flat-top cateye lens for those who love a classic frame, small frames with light-tint lenses for those who like a little contemporary sophistication, oval-shaped slim frames for those who like a refined “less-is-more” look, or bold retro square-lens aviators for those of us who like to look like they snagged their sunnies from their boyfriends. Each pair retails for $140.

Hadid is known to be a sunglasses addict (according to a brand press release, she owns more than 500 pairs) and now fans can get in on her obsession, too.

The Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear Collection is part of the brand’s social media initiative to encourage women to show their internal beauty, which reflects their own unique personality.

“Gigi’s amazing personality and fresh attitude perfectly match the #SHOWYOURVOGUE vision, and that’s why Vogue Eyewear chose her to embody its values and push the campaign to the next level,” said Vogue Eyewear global marketing manager Greta Gervasini in a press release statement.

