BACKGRID

Just like Us, Gigi Hadid is not afraid to re-wear her favorite wardrobe items. Lately, we've been noticing that the model, 22, has taken a strong liking to a particular pair of shoes: her nude Nicholas Kirkwood flat mules. Hadid has been spotted strutting her stuff in the neutral slides, which she paired with a variety of outfits, on multiple occasions.

On Friday, June 2, the beauty wore Nicholas Kirkwood's Beya Flat Mules while strolling NYC. She paired the pointed-toe slip-ons with all-yellow attire consisting of high-waisted pants, a crop top and a sweater that she tied around her shoulders.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Earlier this year, Hadid proved that the trendy mules can be worn in any season. During a January walk in NYC, she wore the shoes with a completely different outfit. The 5-foot-10 stunner paired the slides with a pair of high-waisted jeans and a tucked-in white shirt. She finished the look with a floor-length olive green coat and a pair of round sunglasses.

Most recently, Hadid wore her Nicholas Kirkwood mules a third time during an evening outing in NYC on Monday, June 5. The blonde beauty opted for a casual look, wearing cropped white jeans with a hole in the knee and a blue and white striped blouse.

Want to check out Hadid's wardrobe-staple for yourself? The calf-leather flats are available at nicholaskirkwood.com in a variety of other colors including silver, yellow and orange. At $425, they're a bit of a splurge — but perhaps worth the cost if you get as much use out of them as Hadid does!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.