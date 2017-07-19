Go, go, beauty rangers! See what we did there? GlamGlow is giving their award-winning and social media sensation peel-off GravityMud Firming Treatment masks a Power Rangers makeover. In September 2017, the mask brand, which has nurtured quite the cultlike following, is releasing two limited edition colored masks: Rita RepulsaGreen and Goldar Gold.

The masks, which are actually green and gold in typical GlamGlow fashion, are named after the villains from the SABAN’s 2017 Power Rangers film, inspired the ‘90s TV hit. According to the brand, like the original formulation, GravityMud Rita Repulsa Green and Goldar Gold help the face, neck and décolletage feel tighter and more lifted with targeted ingredients including marine algae plasma, red algae extract, kelp, hyaluronic acid, marshmallow and licorice leaf.

Also similar to the original formulation, the Power Rangers remix of Gravity Mud changes colors as it dries and can be peeled off from the edges (perfect for Instagram and Boomerang!)

The GlamGlow Power Rangers GravityMud Firming Treatment follows a highly successful collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog this past spring. The blue mask, which is also limited edition, is still available at Sephora in miniature tubes and retails for $19.

The limited edition GlamGlow Power Rangers GravityMud Firming Treatment with be available at Sephora and glamglow.com for $34.

Tell Us: Are you excited about this ‘90s throwback collaboration between GlamGlow and Power Rangers?

