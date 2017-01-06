Joe Scarnici/Getty

Can’t stop the date night! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hit the W magazine Golden Globes party red carpet in Hollywood for a rare public outing on Thursday, January 5.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer, 35, and The Illusionist actress, 34, matched in all-black outfits for the star-studded evening, which included appearances from Tracee Ellis Ross, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and more. Biel sizzled in velvet in an off-the-shoulder Manning Cartell midi dress and triple-strap heeled sandals. Her bangs, which she revealed in September, were also visible. Instead of a — sorry, we had to do it! — suit and tie, Timberlake paired his dark blazer and pants with a black T-shirt, brown booties and a beanie for the night.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

It was a far dressier occasion than their other outing this week — a January 4 basketball game at Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers took on Timberlake’s team, the Memphis Grizzlies. Biel impressed onlookers with her dance moves. But the former 'NSync band member couldn’t be outdone. After the game, the “Mirrors” musician showed off his skills in an Instagram video, in which he landed a nothing-but-net half-court shot. “Still got that range,” he captioned. “Grizz took the L. All good though... bounce back!!!”

In 2012, Timberlake opened up about his love of nine years. “I answer to a higher power now," he said during a Hollywood Foreign Press Association press conference. "We have a couple of rules in our relationship. The first rule is that I make her feel like she's getting everything. The second rule is that I actually do let her have her way in everything. And, so far, it's working."

