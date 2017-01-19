Taylor Swift’s shady Album of the Year acceptance speech wasn’t the only moment that grabbed our attention at the 2016 Grammy Awards, held on February 15 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. We were also captivated by the wild styles worn by Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae and more. Keep scrolling for a blast from Grammys past!

Lady Gaga

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The "Applause” singer paid homage to the late David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era in a custom blue Marc Jacobs coat with black, red and white embroidery teamed with jewels by Lorraine Schwartz. Her enormous platform heels complemented her fiery red wig.

Janelle Monae

Jason Merritt/Getty

The "Cold War" musician, who chose a black Jean Paul Gaultier opted for a circular black skirt and a white and black lace blouse. A matching striped hat, two-toned clutch by Emm Kuo and lace-up shoes completed her look.

Elle King

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christian Siriano created the “Ex's & Oh's" singer’s a sheer black number with lace and feather detailing and a high slit. “It makes me feel like a million bucks,” she told Teen Vogue at the time. “I’m excited for everyone to see it!”

Cam

John Shearer/WireImage

“It feels like the nicest thing I’ve gotten to dress up for since prom,” the "Burning House" singer said before the ceremony, where she wore this vivid Georges Chakra yellow strapless evening gown with a white ruffled train.

Skylar Grey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Facing off! The "Coming Home" singer opted for a mock turtleneck gown that boasted a portrait motif, Tacori earrings, a wrist cuff and multiple statement rings.



