Gucci is getting funky! The Italian brand debuted its latest eyewear collection in a '70s-inspired short film by Canadian artist and photographer Petra Collins Tuesday, February 21.

The video, above, follows two children who steal their grandmother’s pink Gucci frames after they watch a VHS of her rocking out on stage. The young boy and girl then take a hazy, kaleidoscopic journey through Hungary, jumping out of windows, biking through open fields and jamming poolside.

"I shot my family last summer for A MAGAZINE, curated by Alessandro Michele, and was totally inspired,” Collins, 24, told Elle. “I was totally taken by my two cousins who were just magical in front of the camera. I really wanted to direct a film with them in it, and when Alessandro asked me to shoot a film for the eyewear I thought they were the perfect subjects."

The #GuicciDreamscape eyewear is part of Alessandro Michele’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection for the label, and its psychedelic aesthetic matches the '70s nightclub vibe the designer put on the runway in September to present its ready-to-wear collection for the same season.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

"The eyewear is so playful and is something you put on and look through to feel different," Collins told the fashion magazine. "The kids portray that. Their world is so big and so mysterious. When they put on my grandma's sunglasses they imagine a whole new exciting world."

Getty Images

Gucci put its love for big, bold patterns on display again with its Fall 2017 collection, putting an ethereal spin on the colorful pieces shown at Milan Fashion week earlier this week.

The Spring/Summer 2017 eyewear, $405- $1,380, will be in stores mid-March.

