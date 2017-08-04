Hello Kitty Face Mask Is Here: Get It Before It Sells Out

If you weren’t having a happy Hello Kitty kind of day already, you will now! The world’s oldest reigning baby cat (43 years and counting!) has gotten the beauty product treatment courtesy of skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth. Fans of Hello Kitty can now pick up the iconic pink Peter Thomas Roth Rose Repair mask, as well as other Peter Thomas Roth Repair Products, with updated packaging that has the famous cartoon kitten on it.

The Hello Kitty Rose Repair Gel Mask, as well as the rest of the products in the Rose Repair line, harnesses biotechnology and a blend of five rose plant stem cells (Rose Commiphora, Desert Rose, Damas Rose, Pale Rose and White Rose), as well as a blend of four rose extracts (Rose Damascena, Rosa Canina, Rose Hip Seed and Rose Water) to create a cooling gel. When applied the mask will invigorate skin, help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, rehydrate, aid in preventing dullness and sagging, all while strengthening and toning the look of the skin.

And if the luxurious rose ingredients aren’t enough, the formulation is also packed with vitamins A and C to help perfect your complexion.

The Peter Thomas Roth Hello Kitty Rose Repair Gel mask is limited edition and retails for $52 at peterthomasroth.com. In the past, ColourPop cosmetics released a limited edition collection of Hello Kitty makeup that sent the beauty world into a frenzy, so it can only be expected that Hello Kitty skincare courtesy of Peter Thomas Roth will do the same.

