Here's the Secret to Suki Waterhouse's Flawless Summer Glow

When Suki Waterhouse attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Bad Batch, on Monday, June 19, her sexy, skin-baring David Koma dress made headlines — but we couldn't stop staring at her glowing, flawless-looking skin.

To find out how the actress, 25, got that perfect summery glow. To get to the bottom of it, Stylish asked celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, who created her look for the premiere. "Suki's makeup was inspired by a 1970's bombshell, a strong black eyeliner mixed with fresh, clean skin,” Oquendo tells Us Weekly.

That "fresh, clean" look was achieved with the help of Laura Mercier's brand new Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation. Rather than a dewy finish, which is a popular summer daytime look, the weightless foundation has a smooth, matte finish, which is the perfect look for a more formal evening event. Also perfect for summer nights: The formula is humidity- and transfer-resistant, so don't worry about it rubbing off on your favorite dress.

Oquendo shared a tip for applying the foundation, too. When doing Waterhouse's makeup, he lightly buffed two different shades of the product on her skin. "No matter what skin tone you have, whether it's ebony or ivory, you have more than one skin color in your face," explains Oquendo. "You likely need more than one foundation shade to find your perfect match."

Want to get the look? Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation launches today, Monday, July 3, exclusively for Sephora VIB members at sephora.com. The $48 liquid comes in 20 different shades, so you're bound to find something that suits your mixing-and-matching needs. For those who aren't Sephora VIB members, the product will be available to the general public starting Thursday, July 6.

