Twinning? Hillary Clinton and Ivanka Trump both wore white pantsuits to the inauguration of the 45th president, Ivanka's father Donald Trump, on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C.

The Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state, 69, wore a buttoned-up white suit, topped with a matching long coat with oversized accent pockets. She accessorized the look with a beige clutch and booties.



Ivanka, 35, meanwhile, chose her own snow-hued separates for the ceremony, though her Oscar de la Renta set featured an asymmetrical coat with a ruffled hemline. Ivanka's younger half-sister, Tiffany Trump, also chose white for the big day.



SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Clinton's ensemble was surely no surprise to those who follow her style. The former senator chose white when she accepted her nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July, and again for the third and final presidential debate in October. The color was not only a clean choice, but also, seemingly, a nod to the suffragette movement that helped bring her to that place in history.



Win McNamee/Getty

Inspired, many Clinton supporters wore white to the polls in November with the hope of electing the United States' first female president.

Which made it all the more surprising to see the Trump ladies in white, too. Still, it was a patriotic choice for the swearing-in ceremony and the parade that followed.

