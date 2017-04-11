Shoe-Model-in-Chief! Hillary Clinton shared a snap of herself joyfully modeling the shoe Katy Perry named after her, and now the pop singer is sharing it with the world.

"⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale," Perry, 32, wrote via Instagram. "@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH)."

Indeed, the former Secretary of State, whom Perry supported during her bid to become the first female president last fall, can be seen wearing the blush, pointed-toe The Hillary pumps from the Katy Perry Collection ($139, katyperrycollections.com). Clinton, 69, teams the pretty pair with a metallic coat and crisp white pants. Her arms are outstretched and she's rocking a big smile.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

What you can't see in the photo, though, is that The Hillary not only comes in pink, but also seafoam green. Plus, it features a lucite heel with star embellishments. As the site reads, the celestial accents are meant to inspire ladies to "reach for the stars."

