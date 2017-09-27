ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

Constantly looking camera ready takes a serious time commitment. Just ask Hillary Clinton, who was shocked to realize she spent 600 hours (which equals 25 whole days) getting glammed during her presidential campaign. In her new memoir What Happened, the former First Lady opened up about the pressure to look perfect as a female candidate.

“I’ve never gotten used to how much effort it takes just to be a woman in the public eye,” Clinton, 69, wrote. "I once calculated how many hours I spent having my hair and makeup done during the campaign. It came to about 600 hours, or 25 days. I was so shocked, I checked the math twice."

Clinton added that she was envious of male counterparts in politics, who don’t face same scrutiny over their appearance. “I’m not jealous of my male colleagues often, but I am when it comes to how they can just shower, shave, put on a suit, and be ready to go. The few times I’ve gone out in public without makeup, it’s made the news,” she added.



"So I sigh, and keep getting back in that chair, and dream of a future in which women in the public eye don't need to wear makeup if they don't want to, and no one cares either way," she concluded.



Back in September 2016, President Donald Trump criticized Hillary’s appearance. “Well, I just don’t think she has a presidential look, and you need a presidential look,” he told ABC.

According to a recent study, the average woman spends 335 hours per year getting ready.

