"When you hit the Oscars, you need two things: a dress and jewels." So Us Weekly's video correspondent Christina Garibaldi tells Us at the start of this segment, and so it is! Garibaldi, who will be on the red carpet with the stars at the Oscars, has already found her dream dress. (If you didn't see her try on the trendiest dresses of the season, watch it now!) But she still needs bling, which is where H.Stern comes in. Watch!

The jeweler to the stars — including Katie Holmes, Rihanna and Cara Delevingne — will be frosting many stars at the 2017 Oscars, and Us Weekly spoke to the NYC flagship's manager, Aercio, to get Us the scoop.

"You're going to see a lot of cuffs, drop earrings and multi-finger rings," Aercio tells Us Weekly, so that's what he pulled for Garibaldi.

One of the most stunning pieces he laid out? The Star Necklace from the jeweler's iconic star collection (donned by the likes of Jennifer Lopez). Our girl got to test drive a 231-diamond, 20-carat necklace with a star pendant — and naturally fell in love.

To see more eye-popping bling on Garibaldi — and to learn more about the most expensive jewel in the shop — watch the video above!

