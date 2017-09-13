Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Gett

Boho chic! Anna Sui sent models down the runway at her NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 show on Monday, September 11, dressed in ethereal lace and ruffled dresses as well as her trademark prints and patterns. While the clothes were lovely, the hair — specifically the refined hippie hair — added a carefree polish to the vibe, courtesy of hairstylist and R + Co founder Garren. (Incidentally, Garren is the guy behind Kim Kardashian's recent Jackie O. Interview cover look.)



To give the models their “light and carefree” tresses with a subtle wave and movement, Garren started by adding texture with the R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray sprayed from the roots to the ends. Then, the stylist diffused the hair to enhance natural texture.



For the models with naturally curly hair, Garren sprayed Freeway Defining Gel into their strands and either ran his fingers through their curls or used a large comb to create movement. To finish, Garren flipped the models’ hair over and added the Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder to add volume without dulling any shine.



Three simple steps to summer of love strands? Stylish is on board.

Tell Us: What do you think of the hippy hair moment at Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2018?

