Get in formation, ladies. From her Peter Dundas floor-length gown and golden headpiece to her showstopping performance while pregnant with twins, Beyoncé lived up to every single one of our expectations at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12. “If we’re gonna heal, let it be glorious,” she declared to the crowd at the end of her first set, and we’re taking that to heart. Number one on our list of things we need to heal, like now: every single product used so we can copy her otherworldly glow at home. The best part, as we learned from her longtime makeup artist Sir John, is that every item is under $20 — she’s truly the queen of the people.

From left: L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden ($13, ulta.com); L’Oréal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Contour Kit ($17, ulta.com); L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude in Nude ($20, ulta.com); L’Oréal Paris Infallible Paints Eye Shadow in Nude Fishnet ($9, ulta.com); Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in Desert Suede ($18, doseofcolors.com); Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in Chocolate Wasted ($18, doseofcolors.com)

To create the singer’s radiant glow, pro Sir John mixed a dollop of L’Oréal’s True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden into foundation and applied it all over her face (he also applied the gold shimmer cream onto cheekbones, and later, mixed it with body lotion and slathered it all over her legs, arms and chest). Next, he selected L’Oréal’s Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit, using the darker shades to contour and lighter shades to help conceal and highlight. For her smoldering stare, he brushed dark brown in L’Oréal's Colour Riche La Palette Nude to the crease and lighter shades on lids. The final touch: L’Oréal’s Infallible Paints Eyeshadow in Nude Fishnet, blended from the center of eyelids. Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in Desert Suede covered her entire mouth, while the brand’s Liquid Matte Lipstick in Chocolate Wasted was applied just at the corners for a plumped-up effect.

In her acceptance speech for Best Urban Contemporary Album, the Lemonade legend, 35, spoke out about being a role model for future generations. “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families — as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves, and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent and capable,” she told a packed crowd in Los Angeles. "This is something I want for every child of every race.”





